The presence of far-right candidates will mean that the stakes will be very high in next year’s French presidential election, the country’s finance minister has said.

Bruno Le Maire told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that the country had "questions about our own identity" and the kind of role it could play on the international stage in the future.

He added that the issues needed to be addressed during the election.

Watch the full interview on Thursday 28 October 2021 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)