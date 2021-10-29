La Palma: Living with lava

More than a month after La Palma's Cumbre Vieja first erupted, it shows no sign of relenting.

With the possibility of the volcano remaining active for months, BBC News spoke to residents whose lives have already been changed forever – and to those who fear the worst is still to come.

In spite of the damage to the most north-westerly of the Canary Islands' architecture and agriculture, its people remain resilient and determined to stay.

Produced, filmed and edited by Lorna Acquah

Correspondent: Dan Johnson

Producer and Fixer: Esparanza Claramunt

Additional filming: Juan Dominiquez