The Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, has said “certain EU member states” are preventing visa liberation which would allow visa-free travel in the Schengen area.

Mr Kurti told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that although he was critical towards the EU, he was not bitter about it.

The EU helped Kosovo a lot and the country looked forward to joining other member states one day, he said.

Watch the full interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)