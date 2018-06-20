Barcelona is one of a number of European communities which have large numbers of wild boar living nearby and they have become a common presence in the city itself.

The singer Shakira, who lives in Barcelona, recently complained that a boar had attacked her in a park, and encounters between locals and the animals have been on the increase.

As a result, the local government is trying to bring the boars under control.

