At least 46 people, including 12 children, are known to have died after a bus crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria.

The bus was registered in North Macedonia and most of those on board were tourists returning from a trip to Istanbul in Turkey.

It rammed a crash barrier on a motorway south-west of the capital Sofia at about 02:00 local time (00:00 GMT).

The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear.

Seven people escaped from the bus and were taken to hospital with burns.