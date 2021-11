Hungarian opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay has said if he wins the election, he would “probably” rescind the 2018 law criminalising lawyers and activists who help asylum seekers.

He told Stephen Sackur, of BBC News's Hardtalk programme, he would have to look at the details but there was “no simple answer”.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday, 24 November, on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).