Russian troop build-up: View from Ukraine front line

Nato and the United States are worried about a build-up of Russian troops on its border with eastern Ukraine which has led to speculation over an invasion.

BBC correspondent Abdujalil Abdurasulov has visited the Ukrainian front line.

Filmed, produced and edited by Abdujalil Abdurasulov.

