Inside Dunkirk's new migrant camp

Thirty-one people headed for the UK have drowned in the English Channel near Calais after their boat sank.

Last week French police officers evacuated up to 1,500 people from a camp in Grande Synthe, Dunkirk, dubbed the 'New Jungle’.

But many have now settled at a site down the road as they hope to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel - a perilous journey.

BBC Newsnight's policy editor Lewis Goodall reports from the new camp Dunkirk.

