Three specially chartered planes have now returned 1,000 migrants from Belarus to Iraq.

The majority of those returned were Iraqi and Syrian Kurds and Yazidis, groups displaced by fighting in the region over the last two decades.

One such family has been returned back to the same camp in they had been living in for seven years, before they attempted to reach Europe.

Video by Gabriel Chaim and Daisy Walsh

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.