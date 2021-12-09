Turkish goalball player Sevda Altunoluk believes in empowering visually impaired people by encouraging them to compete in professional sports.

Goalball is a sport in which teams of three visually impaired or blindfolded players throw a ball embedded with bells into their opponents' net.

Speaking to BBC 100 Women, she said it was important to light the way for other people with disabilities.

Sevda has been top scorer at many international competitions, winning medals in the European and World Championships. And she made it to the top of the podium in the Paralympics, winning gold with her team in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The International Paralympic Committee called her "the world's best player", after she finished as the top scorer in Tokyo with a staggering 46 goals. She is one of the BBC's 100 Women for 2021.

