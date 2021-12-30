A group of young men are using their gymnastic abilities to reduce the impact of light pollution in their hometown. Light pollution is the presence of artificial light in the night environment. More than 80% of the world’s population experiences light-polluted night skies so the group decided to combine what they love doing with an environmental fight.

Video produced by Daniel South and Jasmin Souesi.

(Photo: Man jumping between buildings in France. Credit: Wizzy Gang)