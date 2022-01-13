Police investigating the murder of a young woman in County Offaly say her injuries were "consistent with an assault" and she died at the scene.

Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher in Tullamore, was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

Supt Eamonn Curley told reporters on Thursday: "This area here, where the crime occurred, is popular among Tullamore residents and is widely used for recreational purposes.

"The victim of this crime is Ashling Murphy.

"Ashling was a schoolteacher in Durrow National School.

"Our prayers are with Ashling's family at this time and indeed the wider community, her teaching colleagues, and the children she taught who are without their teacher today."

