Ashling Murphy: Galway musicians play at vigil for murder victim
Folk musicians have played at a vigil for murdered Irish woman Ashling Murphy.
The 23-year-old was attacked on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon and died at the scene.
She had been a talented musician and was a member of the National Folk Orchestra of Ireland.
At a vigil in Galway city on Thursday night, fellow musicians played while candles were lit and flowers were laid.
More vigils are to be held across Ireland on Friday.
