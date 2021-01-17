A historic Rome villa goes to auction this week, with the opening bid set at €471m ($535m).

The property is home to the only known ceiling mural by Italian baroque artist Michelangelo Merisi, better known as Caravaggio.

The sale is the result of a drawn-out inheritance dispute after the death of its former owner Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi in 2018.

The BBC’s Rome correspondent Mark Lowen was allowed in to take a sneak peek inside ahead of the sale.