'World's most valuable house' - which no one wanted to buy

A historic Rome valued at €471m ($535m) has failed to sell at auction, with a new sale set for later this year. The property is home to the only known ceiling mural by Italian baroque artist Michelangelo Merisi, better known as Caravaggio. The sale is the result of a drawn-out inheritance dispute after the death of its former owner Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi in 2018. The BBC’s Rome correspondent Mark Lowen was allowed in to take a sneak peek inside.

