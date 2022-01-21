High-flyer: Teen breaks female solo flight record

Teenager Zara Rutherford has become the youngest woman ever to fly solo around the world.

The 19-year-old pilot took five months to complete the world record flight, covering 52 countries along the 32,000-mile (51,000 km) journey.

She said she had been in tears as she looked forward to arriving home.

Ms Rutherford hopes to become an astronaut and to inspire more young women to become pilots.

