Teenager Zara Rutherford has become the youngest woman ever to fly solo around the world.

The 19-year-old pilot took five months to complete the world record flight, covering 52 countries along the 32,000 mile (51,000 km) journey.

She said she was in tears during the final leg to Belgium, and was looking forward to seeing her cats.

Ms Rutherford hopes to become an astronaut and to inspire more young women to become pilots.