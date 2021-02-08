The BBC has found that children as young as 10 are being groomed in Romania, to be trafficked to the UK.

Once they arrive as teenagers, they're kept captive and pimped out for sex.

With police struggling to stop this brutal trade, BBC correspondent Jean Mackenzie has spent two years travelling between Romania and the UK. She uncovers why this industry is thriving, as she meets the girls being bought and sold.

Reporter Jean Mackenzie

Produced by Sara Monetta and Emma Ailes

Filmed and edited by Andy Smythe

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell

If you have been affected by issues in this report, support is available at BBC Action Line or the UK modern slavery and exploitation helpline: 08000 121 700. https://www.modernslaveryhelpline.org/

Image shows an actress.