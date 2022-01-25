Russia does not get to decide who can and cannot be part of the alliance, the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said.

Watch her tell BBC World News’ Lucy Hockings that Russia is presenting “outrageous demands” to Nato that it should go back to its borders of 1997 - meaning the Baltic states would no longer be part of the alliance and there would be no new members.

Russia denies plans of an invasion, despite deploying some 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine's border.

The Kremlin has said it views Nato as a security threat and wants legal guarantees the alliance will not expand further east, including into neighbouring Ukraine.