Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned of a "real threat" that Russia will invade Ukraine, saying it would be "terrible for freedom and democracy".

But she said it was "very unlikely" British combat troops would be deployed in the event of a conflict.

Russia has placed about 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery and missiles near Ukraine's border, but denies it plans to invade the former Soviet republic, which borders both Russia and the EU.