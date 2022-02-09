Pub fine jar steers conversation away from Covid

A County Donegal pub has introduced a fine jar to help steer conversations around the bar away from Covid-19.

Anyone who mentions Covid is asked to put two euros (£1.69) into the jar.

Bar manager Conor McDevitt said the scheme had helped to lift spirits after almost two years of the pandemic.

Punters, who have helped raise thousands of euros for charity through the jar, said the new rule had revived other topics of conversation such as football and the weather.

BBC News NI's north west reporter Keiron Tourish has been to the village of Killea.