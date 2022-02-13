Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a dog on a paraglider

We all know the saying that a dog is a man’s best friend.

One French man has been testing that theory to its limit.

After just a month and a half of training, he managed to teach his pet dog how to fly with him on a paraglider.

Film-maker Shams told BBC News what led him to get his dog Ouka up in the air.

