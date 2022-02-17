Italy church abuse: Priest confronted by BBC

The BBC has uncovered how a culture of complicity and denial conceals the true scale of clerical sex abuse in Italy.

In one case illustrating the issue, a survivor has accused a priest, Gianni Bekiaris, of years of abuse starting when he was eight.

The BBC has seen the verdict from a church trial which, despite recognising the priest’s guilt, chose not to defrock him.

Mark Lowen found and confronted Father Bekiaris, who continues to celebrate Mass, even in the presence of minors.