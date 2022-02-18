Despite Russia's claims that some forces were being withdrawn from parts of Ukraine earlier in the week, there has not been any de-escalation on the ground, the Nato secretary general has said. Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC’s Lyse Doucet that the alliance continued to call on Russia to engage in diplomatic talks. Russian troops have been gathering near the Ukrainian border since November, prompting fears of an invasion. However, Russia continues to deny this and accuses the West of deliberately stoking hysteria.