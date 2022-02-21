Russia announces recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is recognising the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic are in the east of the country and could allow him to move troops into Ukraine.

The move has been condemned by Nato and Western countries.

