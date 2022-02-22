President Vladimir Putin has pressed one of his top spy chiefs, during a meeting with Russia's top security officials on recognition for rebel-held regions of Ukraine.

As the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service shared his views on the current situation, Putin repeatedly asked him to clarify what he was saying and told him to "speak plainly."

It is not clear whether Russia has sent troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, but the US and UK say Russia's order to deploy troops amounts to the "beginning of an invasion."

