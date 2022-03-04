The war in Ukraine means Nato operations are intensifying in Europe, as it boosts its presence in the east.

Special Airborne Warning and Control System (Awacs) planes police Nato's borders from where they can monitor Russian activity.

BBC Europe Correspondent Jessica Parker has been given rare access to a surveillance flight on the Polish border with Ukraine and Belarus.

