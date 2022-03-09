The TikToker documenting the Ukraine war
Russia has banned western social media platforms including Facebook, but in Ukraine, people have been showing the rest of the world what’s happening to them via social media - including TikToker Valerisssh.
Valeria lives in Ukraine and has been posting videos showing the situation in her city.
