The owner of the Pravda brewery in the Ukrainian city of Lviv has told the BBC’s Yalda Hakim why his company decided to temporarily stop making beer when the Russian invasion began on the 24 February.

Workers instead focused on making Molotov cocktails and metal road defences.

Yuriy Zastavny said the brewery was now also making beer again, with sales of its 'Victory Series' set to raise money for humanitarian efforts in the country.