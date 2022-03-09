If Nato is not going to establish a no-fly zone, either it, or individual countries, should send military jets to help Ukraine fight the Russian military, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

This is about being "strong enough to protect humanity", he told BBC World News’s Lucy Hockings on Wednesday.

Later, Germany ruled out an offer from Poland - which the US had also rejected - to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 jets to Ukraine via a US base in Germany.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for a no-fly zone to stop Russian bombing, but Nato countries have said this would escalate the conflict.

