Ukraine: Preparing to defend Odesa

With fierce fighting in cities along Ukraine's south coast, the key city of Odesa is preparing its defences. The Ukrainian president has warned that Russia plans to bomb the city.

Russian landing craft have been seen off the coast, and several aircraft reportedly shot down. Odesa is seen as an important target, both strategic and symbolic.

The BBC has obtained footage of the volunteers preparing to defend the city, just 50km from the border with Moldova.

