Some Ukrainian refugees are applying for visas to join family or sponsors in the UK.

The British government has been criticised for imposing a long, complicated process – and has now announced that applications can be made online from next week.

Among those waiting at the UK visa centre in Rzeszow, eastern Poland, was Lena Kamolikova, who came from London to help her Ukrainian mother Raisa.

Reporter: Mark Lowen

Camera: Maarten Lernout

Producer: Michael Steininger