Ukraine war: Two women in Kyiv tower blocks record their new life under siege
Residents of high-rise buildings in Kyiv are living in constant fear of shelling, as Russian forces escalate their attacks on the Ukrainian capital city.
Anna and Tetiana are living in two tower blocks and have sent us videos documenting how they have been living through the new reality of war, and the difficult choices made between family and safety.
As part of our series of diaries from Ukraine residents, we bring you their story.