The 48-hour journey taking aid to Ukraine's front line
Volunteers are racing medical supplies from the UK to the Ukrainian front line.
They transported vans loaded with trauma kits, oxygen regulators and ultrasound machines a thousand miles through six countries in just two days.
The convoy was organised by the Ukrainian Medical Association of the UK.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.