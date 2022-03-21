Video released by Ukraine's State Emergency Service captured the moment when a shopping centre in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile.

Authorities say at least eight people were killed when the Podilskyi district of Kyiv was struck.

Firefighters were seen trying to rescue people stranded beneath the rubble.

