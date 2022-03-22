WATCH: Ukrainian sailing club protest super yacht linked to Abramovich in Turkey
A super yacht linked to sanctioned billionaire and Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was met with a protest as it arrived at port in Bodrum, Turkey.
Members of the Optimist Sailing Team Ukraine met the vessel in a small boat, chanting "no war in Ukraine" and waving their country's flag.
They were part of a junior sailing team which was in Turkey to compete in an annual competition, having left Ukraine before the Russian invasion.