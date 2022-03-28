Boris Nemtsov: State assassins linked to murdered Russian politician
An investigation from Bellingcat, The Insider, and BBC Eye Investigations reveals evidence that in the year running up to his murder, Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was being shadowed by a government agent linked to a secret assassination squad.
In February 2015, Nemtsov—a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin—was shot dead on a bridge in the shadow of the Kremlin.
Five men were convicted for his murder, but questions remained about who ordered the killing.