Each of the almost four million refugees who have fled Ukraine so far has their own story, the threads of their past lives, their escape routes and their current places of shelter all interwoven.

The BBC's Nick Thorpe and Sira Thierij met a family who found shelter in a Carpathian monastery in north-east Romania – living amongst monks, until one day they can return home to Kharkiv in Ukraine.

Drone filming by Ion Holbein.