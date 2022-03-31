A politician from President Putin’s United Russia Party has said the military campaign in Ukraine is going “absolutely” according to plan, before adding the plan hadn't been shared with their parliament.

Maria Butina, a member of Russia’s State Duma, told HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur that the operation could go more quickly if Moscow wanted it to but forces are taking care to avoid harm to civilians.

The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that 1,179 civilians had been killed and 1,860 injured since Russia began its attack on Ukraine.