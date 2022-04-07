Young, talented refugee still waiting for a visa

Two weeks ago the Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched to allow British families to sponsor Ukrainian refugees to live with them.

But some of those applying via the scheme have told the BBC they feel stuck in limbo on mainland Europe.

The BBC’s population reporter Stephanie Hegarty has been following the journey of one young woman Nadiia Chaichenko and her family.

Produced by Myles Burke

