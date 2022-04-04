Masyanya, the mischievous and witty heroine of an animated series online, is widely popular among Russian speakers.

However, the latest episode devoted to the war in Ukraine has brought both praise and threats, and soon after the episode was published Russian authorities banned it.

The BBC has spoken to creator Oleg Kuvaev, who emigrated from Russia to Israel years ago and says "there is no way to laugh about the war".

