The siege of Sarajevo started 30 years ago this week. It was the longest siege in modern history.

Over a quarter of a million people lived under heavy bombardment and shelling for nearly four years. More than 10,000 people died.

Zlata Filipovic was amongst the Bosnian children who witnessed the atrocities in their hometown. Her solace was the diary she kept.

She now lives and works as a film producer in Dublin, from where she spoke to the BBC about her life under siege and its echoes in Ukraine.

Producer: Cagil Kasapoglu