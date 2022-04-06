Former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin, who lost his job with Haas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has spoken to the BBC Hardtalk programme about sanctions against Russian sportsmen and women.

The 23-year-old was dismissed by his US-based team days before the EU included him and his oligarch father, Dmitry Mazepin, on a list of Russians sanctioned as a result of the invasion. Both are also sanctioned by the UK.

The EU sanctions list describes Dmitry Mazepin, who has funded his son’s motorsports career, as “a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin”.

It says Nikita Mazepin is a “person associated with a leading businessperson [his father] involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of the Russian Federation".

Speaking to Stephen Sackur from Moscow, the driver described the sanctions as “cancel culture against my country”.

Mazepin said he did not agree with the sanctions, and would fight them, but now was probably not the right time.

Watch the full interview on Thursday 7 April 2022 on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News