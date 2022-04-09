Ukraine will rise again - PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held talks in Kyiv with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A No 10 spokesman has said that the prime minister was using the visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid for the country.

During a press conference, where the Mr Johnson praised the bravery of Ukrainians, he also said: "I have no doubt at all that an independent sovereign Ukraine will rise again."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.