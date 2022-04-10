The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital and met President Volodymyr Zelensky. They walked through Kyiv's streets together and met a passer-by.

Mr Johnson's last minute visit to the capital was unannounced - the first sign he was there, came with a tweet by the Ukrainian embassy in London showing a photo of him meeting President Zelensky. Downing Street said the PM travelled to Ukraine in an attempt to show solidarity with Ukrainian people.