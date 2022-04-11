Could Marine Le Pen win the French elections?

The far-right politician obtained her highest result ever at the first round of the presidential elections on Sunday.

She will now go head-to-head with President Macron in a run-off in a fortnight.

The BBC's Europe correspondent Nick Beake considers how different France could be with Ms Le Pen in the Elysee Palace.

