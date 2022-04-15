People in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv were under constant attack from Russian forces – until suddenly, they withdrew.

The BBC's Stephanie Hegarty has spoken to Juli, a volunteer who helps distribute food and humanitarian aid there. She recorded a video diary during the weeks that the city was partially surrounded, when large parts of it were destroyed.

No-one really believes that the Russians have gone for good, she says, and that means the silence itself is scary.

