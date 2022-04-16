The Russian defence ministry has released video showing what it says is the crew of the the sunken cruiser Moskva - the first time any crew have been seen since the ship sunk on Thursday.

Russia said the flagship of the Black Sea fleet had sunk on stormy seas after a fire caused by exploding ammunition, while Ukraine said it sunk the ship with two Neptune missiles.

Russia has not reported any casualties from the fire or the sinking.

The BBC has not been able to verify the claims.