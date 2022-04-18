Irish Travellers say racism is causing a suicide crisis

Racism and discrimination are being blamed for high suicide rates amongst Irish Travellers.

They suffer some of the worst discrimination and poverty of any ethnic group in Europe, according to EU research.

Suicide accounts for more than one in 10 deaths in the community.

Irish Traveller Mags Casey has lost 28 family members to suicide over a 10-year period, one of whom was her 13-year-old cousin.

