Racism and discrimination are being blamed for high suicide rates amongst Irish Travellers.

Irish Traveller Mags Casey has lost 28 family members to suicide over a 10-year period, one of whom was her 13-year-old cousin.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, please visit the BBC Action Line here.

